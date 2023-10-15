Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 408,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,328,000 after purchasing an additional 980,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

