Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 403,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $147,475,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 268.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 178,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 104,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $26.76 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

