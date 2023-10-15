Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,876 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,542. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

