QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,038,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

