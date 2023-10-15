Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.09. 52,925,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,785,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

