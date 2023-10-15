Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $62,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Boeing Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BA traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,222,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,066. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $243.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

