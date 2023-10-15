Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $74,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $152.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,450. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $170.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

