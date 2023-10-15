Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,519,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,507,355. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.48.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

