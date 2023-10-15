Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $152.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average of $170.78.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

