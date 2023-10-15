Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $2,818,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4,629.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

