United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

