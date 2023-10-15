Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $454.11 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.