U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,113 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on USB. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

