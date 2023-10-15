AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $147.96 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

