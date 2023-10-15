Bray Capital Advisors Has $965,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,305,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,831,000 after buying an additional 269,805 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 190,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 67,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

