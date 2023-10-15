Keb Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.43 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.