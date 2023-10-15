Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

