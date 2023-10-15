EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 1,768 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

CRWD stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $190.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,583 shares of company stock worth $20,665,972 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

