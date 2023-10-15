iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s Largest Position

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.69. The company has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.43 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.