Key Financial Inc Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

