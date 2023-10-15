Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

