Bray Capital Advisors Sells 17,828 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TFC opened at $28.41 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

