Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,927 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $64.37 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

