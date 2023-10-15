Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,665 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $298,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $6.92 on Friday, reaching $441.06. 1,520,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.07%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

