Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases Shares of 3,246 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.27. 33,969,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,902,465. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

