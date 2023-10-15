Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 5,793 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in International Paper by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $35.15 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

