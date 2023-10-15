Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,956 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

FTNT opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

