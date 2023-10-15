Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $105,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,413,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

