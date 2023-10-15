Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

