Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

