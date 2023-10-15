Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $10,162,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 214,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 92,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

