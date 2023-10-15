Bray Capital Advisors Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the period.



Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $278.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.48 and a 200 day moving average of $271.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

