Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $84,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,391,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $613,070,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 33.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 216,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $95,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.84. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.51 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.