6,865 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,855,000 after buying an additional 184,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.64.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $426.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

