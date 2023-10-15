Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $17.29 on Friday, reaching $475.75. The company had a trading volume of 356,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.68 and its 200 day moving average is $492.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.87 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.