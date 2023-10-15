Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,290 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $94,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $174.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.62. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

