Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $486.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.70. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $261.90 and a 52 week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.26.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

