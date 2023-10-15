GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

