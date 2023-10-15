Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $148.20 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $103.68 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.18.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

