Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.4 %

PH stock opened at $392.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $252.55 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

