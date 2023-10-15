CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 251.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,934 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,654 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,978 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FCX opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

