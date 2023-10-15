EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 7,888 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

EW opened at $70.78 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

