Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,147,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,499,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.