DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

