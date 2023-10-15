Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 25.9% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $49,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 605.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 53,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 289,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,017. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

