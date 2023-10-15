Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Raised by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1,437.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 301,607 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 6.0% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,174,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 3,741,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,454. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

