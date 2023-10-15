Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Cut by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.03. 1,499,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.14 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

