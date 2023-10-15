Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 415,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Starbucks worth $283,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

