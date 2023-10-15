Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,981,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,854. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

