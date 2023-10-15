Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $373.33 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 523,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of NIKE worth $373,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. 8,784,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.22. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

